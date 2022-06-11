Richard E. Pritchard
Nov. 30, 1946 — June 8, 2022
Richard E. Pritchard passed away on June 8, 2022, at the age of 75. He was born on November 30, 1946, to parents Earl and Marie Pritchard.
He retired from the Waukesha County Highway Department, and was quick to put his skills to use in his personal life. Rick was a very outgoing person; always willing to tell a story and help anyone in need. He enjoyed camping, being involved with his parish and the Boy Scouts. Rick was a member of the American Legion. He spent a year and a half in Germany serving in the U.S. Army, and was a member of the Army National Guard for 25 years.
Rick will be missed by his four children, Jean (Ben) Kubicki, Karen, Lisa (Jeremy) Gulcynski and Matthew; grandchildren; Zachery, Aubree and Jacob; his fiancee, Sheila; and a host of family members, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ann; parents; and brother Ronald.
The visitation for Rick will be held on Wednesday, June 15, from 10 a.m. until the start of services at 12 p.m. (noon), at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 818 N. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.