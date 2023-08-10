WAUKESHA
Richard H. Spencer
May 31, 1929 - July 20, 2023
Richard H. Spencer of Waukesha died on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the age of 94. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on May 31, 1929, the son of Herbert and Matie (nee Feldhausen) Spencer. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
On May 30, 1952, he married his beloved wife, Rita J. (Leonard) Spencer; she preceded him in death on April 11, 2016. Together they lived in New Jersey for many years until moving to Waukesha to be closer to family. Richard worked for GE Healthcare for 28 years. He had a passion for golfing, fishing and hunting, but most of all loved spending time with his family.
He will be sadly missed by his children, Jean (Thomas) Higbee, Kenneth (Judy) Spencer, Douglas (Diane) Spencer, James (Barbara) Spencer and Robert (Karen) Spencer; his grandchildren, Stacey Van Pelt, Jody Wallace, Gabriel Higbee, Matthew Spencer, Jamie Reeves, Douglas Spencer, Thomas Spencer, Kimberly Spencer, David Spencer, Jennifer Spencer, Keith Spencer and Jackie Spencer; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Tony, Lauren, Shannon, Logan, Quinn, Claire, Lucas, Noah, MacKenzie, Aubry, Cheryl, Shannon Marie, Miller, Mason Marshall, Evelyn and Hailey; and great-great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Mauve and Kerain. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother Donald.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 17, from 10 a.m. until the 11:15 a.m. time of sharing at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove with full military honors. Please meet at the cemetery.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.