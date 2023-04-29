HARTLAND
Richard James ‘Dick’ Quint
Oct. 30, 1954 — April 27, 2023
On April 27, 2023, Mr. Richard James “Dick” Quint of Hartland passed quietly surrounded by family after a six-month battle with cancer at 68 years old.
Dick is survived by his wife, Karen; their eight children Michelle Donnelly of Bartlett, IL, Jeremy (Amanda) Quint of Round Lake Beach, IL, Jennifer Costa of Libertyville, IL, Jonathan (Heather Schmid) Quint of Hartland, Anna (Mark) Miller of Oconomowoc, Peter Quint of Waukesha, Stephanie Quint and Matthew Barthel of Waukesha, and Alice Quint of Hartland; nine grandchildren; and siblings Margaret “Peggy” (Steve) Szczesniak of Conesus, NY, James Quint of Winthrop Harbor, IL, Barbara (Howard) Gill of Prattville, AL, Donna Doucette of Waukegan, IL, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard, and mother, Patricia Quint, and his brother Tim (Andi) Quint.
Dick was born October 30, 1954, in Waukegan, Illinois, where he graduated from Waukegan High School in 1973. He met his wife Karen at Beckman’s where he walked her after hours to Bally Muck. They were married seven months later at the Gurnee Community Church on November 25, 1978. 44 years and eight kids later … not a bad run.
Dick was a journeyman tool maker who started as an apprentice at Johnson Motors before spending the next 28 years at Abbott Laboratories where he held several patents for diagnostic devices, injection molded parts and processes. He then moved to Adron Tool Corporation where he was an EDM specialist and got the opportunity to make “cool space stuff” for both Mars Rover and Space X.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave. Hartland, WI. Visitation of friends and family will be held from 4-7 p.m. A private burial will be on Saturday, May 6, at The Gardens of StoneBank Cemetery.
The family requests donations to TeamEmma.org for pediatric cancer research in lieu of flowers.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home, Hartland, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.