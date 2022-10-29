WAUKESHA
Richard Joseph Schetter
Richard Joseph Schetter, age 87, of Waukesha, passed peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Richard was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Joyce Mae (Olson) Schetter.
He is survived by his five children, Richard, Kenneth, Kathleen (Troy), Robert (Kari) and Barbara (Nick); his four grandchildren: Jamie (Brian), Christopher (Heather), Jessica (Jeff) and Richard (Tanya); and his 13 great-grandchildren. Richard (Dick) was the only child of Arthur and Helen (Huber) Schetter and grew up in West Allis, graduating from West Allis Central High School in 1954.
With Joyce by his side, Dick built a life for his family in Waukesha, where together they raised their children, provided a home for many dogs and cats, and assisted anytime a neighbor or friend needed a helping hand.
Dick led an adventurous life. He was a race car driver starting in the 1950s at Hales Corners. In 1964, he bought a midget race car and raced primarily with the Badger Midget Racing Association at Angel Park Speedway in Sun Prairie as well as Hales Corners throughout the 1960s and 1970s. He continued to attend driver reunions through the summer of 2022. He was a pilot and avid aviation enthusiast, owning and operating several different aircraft throughout the years. He survived numerous near-fatal racing accidents, and even a plane crash in 1976.
Dick was the founder and longtime owner of Schetter’s Automotive in Bay View, where many of his customers became lifelong friends.
He instilled in his children the importance of hard work, honesty, integrity, education and tenacity. He is dearly missed and is forever in our hearts.
A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, November 1, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, November 2, at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Apostles Cemetery.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home of Waukesha is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.