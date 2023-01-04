NASHOTAH
Richard Lartz
Nov. 29, 1942 - Dec. 17, 2022
Rich lived a selfless life serving his church and community.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy; two children, Terry and Laurie; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Flo; brother-in-law, Link; and brother, Steve.
His contributions to the lives of many include serving as Nashotah village president for 20 years and treasurer of Pink Heals for 10 years. He loved his two dogs, Hazel and Sophie. He was also a skilled machinist and an outstanding gardener.
His memorial service and reception will be at Lake Country Bible Church in Nashotah on Saturday, January 7, at 10:30 a.m. Before the memorial service, there will be a procession through the village beginning at the Northwest Sheriff Substation at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.