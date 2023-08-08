WAUKESHA
Richard Lee Mielke
July 20, 1939 - July 24, 2023
Richard Lee Mielke, 84, of Waukesha, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. He was born July 20, 1939, in Fond du Lac, the son of the late Lloyd and Grace (Schultz) Mielke.
Richard served the United States Air Force. He worked for 45 years as an auto mechanic with the Heiser Automotive Group. Richard was a member of the Richmond United Methodist Church. He was an avid bowler throughout his life.
Richard is survived by his two children, Lucinda (James) Herman and Christopher (Carmen) Mielke; one granddaughter, Jennifer (James) Lambert; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Marilyn Findlay, and half-brother, David L. Mielke.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a memorial service and military honors at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, at Richmond United Methodist Church, N6197 Church Road, Delavan. Inurnment will be private at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. Haase-Lockwood & Associates, Funeral Homes & Crematory is serving the family. Online guest book can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.