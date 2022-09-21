Richard M. Kinnee
Aug. 29, 1951 - Sept. 19, 2022
Richard M. Kinnee, born August 29, 1951, died on September 19, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; daughter Dayna (Shaun); two grandchildren, Brayden and Mya; mother Mildred; sisters Karen (Jeff) and Cindy (Jim); and special family Caroline, Jeff, Scott (Buck), Julie and Edie. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arvid; mother-in-law Dorothy; favorite father-in-law Ron; and brother-in-law Jack.
He was born and lived many years in Wisconsin prior to moving to Arizona and Tennessee. He worked 44 years as a pharmacist before he retired to enjoy his passion of golf and traveling. His wicked sense of humor and love for his family will be greatly missed every day.