Richard M. Kinnee

Aug. 29, 1951 - Sept. 19, 2022

Richard M. Kinnee

Richard M. Kinnee, born August 29, 1951, died on September 19, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; daughter Dayna (Shaun); two grandchildren, Brayden and Mya; mother Mildred; sisters Karen (Jeff) and Cindy (Jim); and special family Caroline, Jeff, Scott (Buck), Julie and Edie. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arvid; mother-in-law Dorothy; favorite father-in-law Ron; and brother-in-law Jack.  

He was born and lived many years in Wisconsin prior to moving to Arizona and Tennessee. He worked 44 years as a pharmacist before he retired to enjoy his passion of golf and traveling. His wicked sense of humor and love for his family will be greatly missed every day. 

Recommended for you