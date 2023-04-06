OCONOMOWOC
Richard Muehlbauer
July 9, 1945 - March 17, 2023
Richard Lewis Muehlbauer, 77, of Oconomowoc, was born to eternal life at his home on March 17, 2023. He was born in Sheboygan and graduated from Sheboygan North High School. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree in music from UW-Madison and a master's degree in music from Eastman School of Music.
Dick started his teaching career at University School (Whitefish Bay) and later taught band at Oconomowoc High School. He also worked in the insurance and investment business for National Mutual Benefit and The Principal Financial Group. Later, he pursued his passion for teaching general music at Pewaukee elementary and middle schools.
Throughout his life, Dick was an active member of several service organizations, including the UW marching band, Rotary Club (of which he served as a single-term president), Knights of Columbus, Bugles Across America, and was instrumental in the formation of the St. Jerome School Endowment Fund. He was also a patient advocate for in-home dialysis.
Dick was a beloved husband of Cathy for 55 years, and a loving father to his children Lisa (Mike) and Andy (Kathy), and his grandchildren, Collin, Teddy and Vanessa. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dick had a caring and kind nature, and always had a passion for education, especially when it came to seeing children thrive. He enjoyed fishing, music, dancing, world music drumming, and collecting and sharing musical instruments.
Memorial visitation will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, on Friday April 14, from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.
Dick will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his legacy of kindness, passion for music, and dedication to education will live on.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.