WAUKESHA
Richard Nellis Forbes Gerber
Feb. 15, 1956 — April 22, 2023
Richard Nellis Forbes Gerber of Waukesha, formerly of Hartland, passed away unexpectedly on April 22, 2023 at Waukesha Memorial Hospital surrounded by family and friends.
Richard was born on February 14, 1956, to Milan and Margaret Gerber. He graduated from Arrowhead High School in 1975. He was an accomplished carpenter and handyman who loved hunting and fishing. Richard loved being in the outdoors.
Richard is survived, and will be missed, by his brothers Milan (Karen) and Ralph (Marci); his uncle Forbes (Beverly) Smith; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
His family would like to express their deep appreciation to the caring angels in Waukesha, many of whom we will never know, who helped Richard through some trying times in his life.
A private family service will be held for Richard.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.