WAUKESHA
Richard Paul Mathiesen
Jan. 18, 1952 — March 10, 2023
It is with deep sorrow that our family announces the passing of Richard P. “Dick” Mathiesen, 71, on March 10, 2023. Dick was born January 18, 1952, to the late Norman and Mary Ann Mathiesen.
He was a longtime resident of Waukesha, and was employed at various retail businesses through the years.
Dick is survived by his four sisters, Diane (Brian) Barbarossa, Debra (Brian) Cavanaugh, Darlene (Mathiesen) Thor and Dawn Mathiesen, all in the Manitowoc area. He is also survived by the love of his life, Wendy Dahms. Further survivors include nieces, nephews, other relatives, and lifelong friends.
Preceding Dick in death were his parents, Norman and Mary Ann Mathiesen, and his brother, Ronald. Dick’s greatest joys were jumping in his truck and going on unplanned road trips/drives, spending weekends “up north,” and just hanging out with Wendy and his many friends. Kids and dogs were drawn to Dick. To his great chagrin, so were cats, but he grudgingly came to bond with two: Chloie and Stinky.
Respecting Dick’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. He will be greatly missed and truly remembered; not only by his family but also by his extensive family of friends.
Our family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of Waukesha Memorial Hospital ICU, and especially the staff of the Hospice Unit, for the compassionate care they provided to Dick. Special thanks and gratitude go to Elena, Sierra, and Erin. Special thanks to Dawn Pollock and Tom Baker for their unwavering love and support for Dick, and also to Wendy and Dick’s sisters, during his final days.
Cremation Society of Milwaukee is serving the family.