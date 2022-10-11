NEW BERLIN
Richard R. 'Dick' Binner
Jan. 28, 1933 - Oct. 5, 2022
Richard R. 'Dick' Binner was born to eternal life on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the age of 89 years. Beloved husband of Jean for 63 years. Loving father of Randolph and the late Richard J. Binner. Brother-in-law of Doris Binner, Kenneth (Gay) Baumann and Patricia (Richard) Rostal. Dick is also loved and will be missed by other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his brother Walter Binner.
Member of Steamfitters Local 601 for over 50 years. Also inducted into the Southeastern Wisconsin Short Track Hall of Fame. Founder of Midwest Racing News.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 18, from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha. Funeral service to follow at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wounded Warriors appreciated.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family.