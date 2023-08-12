Richard (Rick) L. Steffen
July 2, 1948 - Aug. 8, 2023
Rick was born July 2, 1948, in Waukesha, where he resided the majority of his life and met his wife of 53 years, Judith (Judy) Steffen (f/k/a Zellmer).
Rick and Judy had two children Tyler Steffen and Trisha Steffen and a grandson, Chase Steffen.
Rick graduated in 1966 from Waukesha South High School. He married the love of his life, Judith Zellmer, on September 27, 1969. Rick spent 14-plus years with the Waukesha Fire Department as a fire fighter and paramedic. Upon retirement, he and Judy spent summers in Wisconsin and winters in Florida. They made many memories with many friends. Rick was never one to shy away from making new friends. Rick enjoyed life. There was never a question on that, from his Corvettes to his HOG. But the greatest joy in his life was his family and the time he shared with them.
Rick is further survived by his siblings, Daniel (Danny) Steffen, Donna Evelons, and Michele (Shelly) Steffen, amongst eight nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Natalie (Tetzlaff) Steffen.
Rick was surrounded by his entire family upon his departure to eternal life. True to Rick, he got a few sips of beer prior to his departure, cracked a joke and listened to blues music in his final moments.
The family will be celebrating this great man with a private family service.
Those wishing to send an expression of sympathy can send a memorial contribution to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org) and/or can sign the online guest registry and share a memory of Rick at www.thelenfh.com.
Thelen Funeral Services of Mukwonago/North Prairie, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the family.