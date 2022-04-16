WAUKESHA
Richard William Runkel
Feb. 16, 1945 — Dec. 26, 2021
Richard W. Runkel (Dick), 76, died December 26, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice. Dick graduated from Waukesha South High School, went to WCTC, was in the USAF and a Vietnam War veteran, worked for Portec (Butler Bin) as computer programmer and office manager. After Portec closed down, his good friend Eddie Peters (JC) taught him to drive an 18-wheeler. Dick drove over-the-road and locally. Later he worked for Unisource then for Dayton Freight. He was in his element when he drove the big trucks.
After his retirement he moved cars between car dealerships.
He is dearly missed by his wife of 52 years, Kathy Runkel (Hinds), daughter Michelle Thoms (Keith), grandson Tyler Thoms, and granddaughter Aubree Thoms. He is also survived by several sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
His father, Earl H. Runkel, mother, Erna A. Runkel (Aschmann), brother, George H. Runkel and sister-in-law, Colleen Runkel (Grainger) preceded him in death.
Dick was a man of many talents. He played wonderful music on his piano. He enjoyed talking to people and made friends everywhere he went. He was always willing to pitch in when someone needed help.
When Dick wanted to do something he didn’t know how to do he would figure out a way to get it done.
He was an avid Formula 1 racing fan. He loved going for drives in his Corvette, going to car races and shows and watching tv car auctions.
A private memorial will be held in May at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.
The family asks that any memorials be made to Prohealth AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. ProHealth AngelsGrace Hospice facility was so nice, peaceful, warm and comforting. The wonderful staff were very kind and gave such good care for Dick and his family.