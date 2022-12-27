Rita Helen Rohloff (Szymkowski)
Oct. 1, 1951 - Dec. 21, 2022
Rita Helen Rohloff (Szymkowski), age 71, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 9:25 p.m. surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Rita was born on October 1, 1951, to Henry and Mary (nee Schroeder) Szymkowski. Rita loved to travel spontaneously. She was also passionate about the beach and reading. Rita loved her family fiercely, which included her many Labrador retrievers.
Rita is survived by her husband, Richard Rohloff; her daughters, Carolyn (Gary) Krueger, Kimberly (Allyn) Kolstad and Kristina Rohloff; and her son, Nicholas (Lindsey) Rohloff. She is further survived by eight grandchildren, Brandon Wetterling, Kelly and Trevor Krueger, Benjamin, Allyson and Mason Kolstad and Hunter and Hayden Rohloff; three great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Mason Feich and Kensen Fry; one brother, Andy; two sisters, Barb and Mary; as well as many relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers and sisters.
A memorial gathering will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, at the Gibson Family Funeral Home, 320 W. Main St., Palmyra, WI 53156. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Fr. Mariadas Bekala will officiate the prayer service.
The Gibson Funeral Home in Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.