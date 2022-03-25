Rita McKeown
Feb. 24, 1962 - March 6, 2022
Rita was welcomed into the world by Gene and Dorothy Boxhom on Feb. 24, 1962, but left the earth on March 6, 2022, after a long illness that she faced with determination and courage.
Although small of stature, her heart was big as was her vocabulary. Wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, she had a shoulder to the wheel attitude toward life, worked hard, and was driven by curiosity and a desire to learn. Most of her adult life was spent tending bar but then she moved on to become the proprietor of The Point, located on Main Street in Waukesha.
Rita loved many things in life. Television, dogs, motorcycle rides, ham salad, to name but several, but not necessarily in that order. Yet most of all she loved her family. In the kitchen she became an excellent cook, a food artist, and loved to serve people whether a beer across the bar or a bowl of hot chili, enjoying the banter that went along with it. A meal at her table was always a treat. Generous to a fault, she welcomed the throngs of birds that visited the yard to dine on the five-star food she offered in various feeders. No matter the season they appeared en-masse. She also fed generations of ground hogs that lived under the shed, insisting on romaine lettuce and carrots for them since that was
their preference. It would be impossible to estimate the amount she fed all creatures over the years. She took great delight in watching the antics of squirrels and on rare occasions a red fox might've appeared in the yard while a raccoon after dark. Because of her interest in the wild life she became an outstanding photographer who produced many pictures that are worthy of a large, glossy paged, coffee table book.
She will be sorely missed by husband, Sean McKeown; son Levi Drake; mother Dorothy Boxhorn; siblings Joe Boxhorn (Donna), David Boxhorn and Laura Boxhorn; niece Alyson Meyer; nephew Dylan Meyer; sister-in law Kerry McKeown; mother-in-law Marilyn McKeown; and other family members, friends, and customers who passed through her life.
At this time there will be no service, but a Celebration of Life will be held at the bar in the future to honor her.