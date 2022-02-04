Rita V. Niestrom (nee McGuire)
Rita V. Niestrom (nee McGuire) was born to eternal life on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the age of 81.
She was the beloved wife of Dick for 59 years. Loving mother of Rich (Debbie), Mary (Rod) Rossi, and Nancy (Mike) Star. Dear grandmother of Kate, Kevin, Matt, Zach, Danny, Tori, Mia, and Melanie. Cherished sister of Patricia Durkin and sister-in-law of Don (Marie) Niestrom. She was also loved by other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Della McGuire, and sisters Mary, Margaret, Lee, and Eileen.
Gathering at St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church, W280-N2101 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee, WI 53072, on Saturday, February 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.
Rita was born and raised on the southside of Chicago where she attended Mercy High School and St. Bernard’s Hospital School of Nursing. As an R.N., she worked in maternity, emergency and pediatrics. Rita was a faithful volunteer at AngelsGrace Hospice for 14 years. She loved her ladies book club, bridge group and her ladies golf.
Rita loved her family and friends and was loved in return.
Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 262-782-5330, is serving the family. Visit online at www.beckerritter.com.