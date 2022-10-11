Robert Anthony Schaefer
Robert Anthony Schaefer was born into eternal life on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the age of 84.
Devoted and loving husband to Bonnie (nee Wangerin) for 58 years. Unforgettable father of Susan (Brian) Christian, Laurie (Chris) Utter, Melissa (Chris) Skowlund, Amy (Rich) Nickel and Brian Schaefer. Proud grandparent to Robert (Meredith), David (Halsie), James (Margaret), Kathryn, Jenna, Megan, Camryn, Anna, Lily, Grace, Kara and Lauren. Beloved son of the late Gregory and Bernadette Schaefer. Treasured brother to the late Carol (the late Bob) Garrison, the late John (the late Barbara) Schaefer, Mary (the late Ken) Urlakis, Maria (the late Tom) Stoiber and Greg (Sally) Schaefer. Dear son-in-law of the late Beatrice and Raymond Wangerin and the late Hal Lammert. Much-loved brother-in-law to Wendy (Dave Bitter) Ekstrom and Linda Wangerin. Further survived and loved by nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.
Born in Milwaukee, Bob attended Mother of Good Counsel Grade School, Messmer High School and Marquette University. Bob was introduced to Bonnie at Big Cedar Lake and they have been happily married for 58 wonderful years raising five children in their Brookfield home. Bob had a successful 42-year career at Security Bank (Savings & Loan) where he rose from bank teller to president. He always said he was very fortunate to be one of a group of ordinary people that came together as a team and accomplished extraordinary things. In 1992, Bob and Bonnie moved to Genesee and began a new chapter together. Bob was a devout Catholic who was instrumental in developing an Adoration chapel and program at St. Paul Catholic Church. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, golfing, flying his airplane, hunting, motorcycle and horseback riding, traveling to Arizona, walking his land, trap shooting, and most importantly spending time with his wife and family. God and family were everything to Bob. He loved talking to people and listening to their life stories. Bob and Bonnie have built a legacy of love that will be passed on for generations to come.
Visitation at St. Paul Catholic Church of Genesee, S38-W31602 Wern Way, Waukesha, WI, 53189, on Friday, October 21, at 9 a.m. until time of a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Luncheon will follow at Westmoor Country Club from 1-4 p.m. in Brookfield. Private family burial will be held at St. Paul Cemetery. Memorials to Children’s Hospital LAMBS Fund and/or Life Navigators.
Heartfelt thanks to Sue Miller, Megan Ihlenfeldt and MaryBeth Wachman, whose selfless care helped Dad remain at home surrounded by his family.
“DAD, WE LOVE YOU MORE!!!!!!”
Krause Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-432-8300 or visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.