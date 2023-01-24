WAUKESHA
Robert Berg
July 30, 1936 - Jan. 19, 2023
Robert “Bob” Berg of Waukesha passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Bob was born in Menomonie, Wisconsin, in 1936.
He attended public schools in Menomonie and graduated from Menomonie High School, where he participated in both football and basketball. Upon his graduation from high school, he attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Following graduation from Stout, Bob started his teaching career at Muskego High School in 1959. Bob taught auto mechanics and drivers’ education at Muskego High School until his retirement in the 1996. He guided many of his students to state championships in assessing and solving automotive problems in the National Automotive Technology Competition.
While teaching at Muskego High School he met home ec teacher Boni Standaert, who was the love of his life. Boni and Bob were married in 1965 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2015. As a gift for Boni’s 70th birthday, Bob presented Boni with Button, her sidekick and loving dog.
Boni and Bob enjoyed many years of fun travel to places such as Hawaii, Europe, following the Green Bay Packers and attending University of Wisconsin football games at Camp Randall. Bob was also the set-up man and the take down man for Boni’s kiosk as they spent many weekends at craft shows selling Boni’s beautifully designed and created clothing articles.
Bob and Boni were avid golfers. Upon their retirement, Bob and Boni spent winter months at their home in Sebring, Florida. In addition to their golfing, Bob and Boni developed and maintained many dear friendships while in Sebring, Fla., including his close boyhood friend from Menomonie, David Kamish, and David's wife Beth. Bob was a charter member of the fun golf group, the Professionally Retired Golfers’ Tour.
Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Bonita; his sister Mary (Roger) Duchow; his sisters-in-law Sally Dedrickson and Leilani Standaert (Ward Anderson); his brothers-in-law Eugene Standaert, Randall (Sunny) Standaert and Robin (Laura) Standaert; many nieces and nephews; and loving dog Button.
Bob was preceded in death by his brother Richard Berg and his parents Dagny and Richard Berg; sisters-in-law Elaine Berg and Alberta Standaert; and brothers-in-law Stephen Dedrickson and Jeffrey Standaert.
Private entombment will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery. A celebration of Bob's life will occur at a later date.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory, and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.