PEWAUKEE
Robert ‘Bob’ Alden Baumann
May 7, 1936 - Aug. 24, 2022
Robert “Bob” Alden Baumann of Pewaukee passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the age of 86. Bob was born on May 7, 1936, in Milwaukee, to Alden and Theresa Baumann.
Bob graduated from Wauwatosa High School in 1954. He then received an associate’s degree from MSOE. Bob was in the Army Reserves and served at Fort Leonard Wood in 1958.
Those who knew Bob knew what a hard worker he was. He spent his career as an electrical wireman. He also owned his own TV repair business. Bob's pride and joy was his family.
He met his wife, Karen, in May 1968. They married on August 17, 1968, just celebrating their 54th wedding anniversary days before his passing. Bob was the proud father of three sons, Ken, Jim and Dan. Bob loved spending his time outdoors. He was an avid gardener. Bob was a giving, caring and selfless man who would happily give you the shirt off his back if needed. Bob was known for his many catchphrases, such as “that's bunk.” He loved listening to the Glenn Miller Orchestra. He enjoyed sharing a Grolsch beer with his sons while sitting outside on a warm summer evening or driving around mowing his lawn on his John Deere tractor.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter, Kelly.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Karen, and his sons Ken, Jim (Sue), and Dan (Kerin) Baumann. He leaves behind grandchildren Kristi (James) Maki, Kevin (Samantha) Baumann, Kyle (Emily) Baumann, Kayla, Marisa, Julia, and Zachary Baumann; great-grandchildren Ryan and Caitlyn Maki, Baker and Zoey Baumann, and Kade Baumann; and brother Tom (Judy) Baumann. There are many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family that will miss him dearly.
A private service will be held for Bob's immediate family. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, cards can be sent directly to Karen Baumann, N41-W27885 Chippewa Pass, Pewaukee, WI 53072. Any funds sent will go directly to his forever soulmate, and wife of 54 years, Karen, as she navigates this new chapter in life and tackles the medical bills that follow after his passing.
Cremation Society of Milwaukee is serving the family.