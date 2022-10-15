STOUGHTON
Robert ‘Bob” Blint
July 22, 1944 – Oct. 7, 2022
Robert “Bob” Blint, age 78, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. He was born on July 22, 1944, in Janesville, the son of Albert and Laura Blint. Bob attended the University of Wisconsin Madison, graduating in 1967 with a doctorate in pharmacy. He married Judith Lynne Rosenberg on March 30, 1969, in Appleton. In 1972, Bob founded Union Prescription Center (ValueCare), an independent pharmacy he owned and ran successfully until retiring in 2010.
Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman with a passion for the outdoors and wildlife. He enjoyed fishing on Wisconsin lakes and had a knack for coaxing perch, bluegills and walleyes from the waters of Lake Kegonsa. Wisconsin is known for its seasons and Bob fished year-round. His favorite fishing spot was in Devils Lake, N.D., where monster perch were plentiful. Bob was a master of the fish fry and known for his fresh caught walleye bites. In addition to hunting ducks on Lake Poygan in Wisconsin, Bob enjoyed snow goose hunting in Missouri and Arkansas.
When he wasn’t fishing or hunting Bob could often be found on the University of Wisconsin campus or walking the lake path. Bob was a man of faith and active in the church his entire life. Bob was affectionately known by family as “Bumps,” a nickname coined by his granddaughter, Simone, when she couldn’t pronounce grandpa.
Robert will be lovingly remembered by his children, Stacy Blint of Milwaukee, Andrew J. (Allison) Blint M.D. of Roscoe, Ill., and Benjamin (Heather Wolter) Blint of Racine; grandchildren, Simone (Stacy) Blint-Bruni, Avery Bernhagen, Zoey Bernhagen and Stevey (Andrew and Allison) Blint, and Harper (Ben and Heather) Blint; and his former spouse, Judy Blint.
Bob was preceded in death by his brother, John Blint. A funeral service will be held at Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Highway 51 N. Jackson St., Stoughton, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the University of Wisconsin- Madison, Pharmacy Alumni Association Lifetime Member Scholarship Fund 132663608 at https://secure.supportuw.org/give/.
