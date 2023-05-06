EAGLE/MUKWONAGO
Robert ‘Bob’ D. Monroe
Aug. 31, 1926 — May 1, 2023
Robert “Bob” D. Monroe, 96, of Eagle/Mukwonago, joined his wife Patt in eternal life in heaven on May 1, 2023. His last eight years were spent at Linden Court of Mukwonago. Bob was born August 31, 1926, the son of Esther and Ralph Monroe. Bob grew up in Waukesha/North Prairie area. He joined the Navy in 1944 and served in the Pacific through 1947. He owned a Mobil station and trucking company along with working as a machinist for Allis Chalmers, retiring in 1979.
He is survived by his daughters Mary Jo (Steve) Walbrandt of Tomahawk and Marsha (Norman) Bronson of Mukwonago. Dearest grandpa to Patrick and Matthew Price, Jonathan Walbrandt, Bridgette and Lindsey Bronson and Shannan (Randy) Meillier, and great-grandpa to Asher Bronson, Brin Fuhrer, Dalton Meillier and Abby Walbrandt.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia M. Monroe (nee Higgins); son Thomas, daughter Roberta; his sister Mary Krueger; and his parents Ralph and Esther Monroe.
Bob enjoyed his Irish setters, hunting and fishing in Tomahawk, wood working, and was especially proud of building, by himself, his “vacation house” along the Wisconsin River in Tomahawk.
Special thanks to Linden Court care givers, Dr. Jon Woolever, Legacy Hospice and Michelle Ney.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 12, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St., Mukwonago, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. Burial to follow at St. Theresa Cemetery in Eagle with military honors.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.