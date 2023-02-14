WAUKESHA
Robert ‘Bob’ Eugene Jack
Nov. 3, 1924 - Feb. 5, 2023
Robert “Bob” Eugene Jack, age 98, died on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Tudor Oaks Retirement Community. On November 3, 1924, he was born in Milwaukee the only child to Arthur and Lucille (nee Mikula) Jach.
Bob was a 1943 graduate of Pulaski High School and a 1951 graduate of Marquette University. He entered WWII right out of high school and served as a navigator in the Army Air Corps in the Pacific Theater. After the war he was married to his high school sweetheart, Annette, and on the GI Bill earned his civil engineering degree while working at Kinney’s shoe store and starting his family. He worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in Waukesha from 1951 to retirement in 1987 as district chief of quality assurance, district chief construction engineer, and district chief maintenance engineer.
Bob loved the outdoors and spent many hours hunting and fishing with his son, Gary, until 90 years old.
He had lots of hobbies including gardening, wood carving and genealogy to name a few. He took long walks very early in the morning most of his life, usually with a stop at McDonalds for coffee and conversation with the “guys.”
Over the years Bob and his wife, Annette, enjoyed a full life, joining gourmet club, dance club, neighborhood social clubs, traveling, volunteering at St. Mary Catholic Church, ushering, etc. They participated in fundraising plays at Catholic Memorial and for the Waukesha Symphony Variety Shows.
Bob was always upbeat and loved people. If you asked him how he was, he was either “amazing” or “incredible.” If anyone needed help he was there. As a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and just a good man, he will be missed.
Bob was a resident of Waukesha for over 50 years and the beloved husband of the late Annette (nee Bunzel) for 73 years. He was the proud and loving father of Susan (Grant) Hertel, Judith (James) Nevermann, Gary (Kris) Jack, Patricia (Clark) Bader, and Mary DiMaggio. He was the loving Grandpa Blue Eyes to his grandchildren, Scott and Brian Hertel; Robert, Lisa and Kari Nevermann; Stephanie and Andy Jack; Michelle and Emily Bader; Joseph and Leah DiMaggio; and great-grandpa to Andrew, Travis, Lucy, Nolan, Brynn, Amalia and Milo.
Visitation and services will be held on Saturday, February 25, at Tudor Oaks Chapel, S77-W12929 McShane Drive, Muskego, WI 53150, from 9 a.m. until the 9:30 a.m. memorial service. Private interment with military honors will take place at Southern Wisconsin Memorial Veteran Cemetery.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. For more information or to leave an online tribute, please go to www.randledablefuneralhome.com.