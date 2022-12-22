WAUKESHA
Robert ‘Bob’ J. Busbey
May 11, 1960 — Dec. 16, 2022
Robert “Bob” J. Busbey of Waukesha passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, December 16, 2022, following a brief battle with cancer at the age of 62. He was born in Joliet, Illinois, on May 11, 1960, the son of Earl (Norman) and Marilyn (nee Lane) Busbey.
Bob graduated from MSOE and had a successful career working as a mechanical engineer for various industrial and construction manufacturers. He had a curious mind and was a lifelong learner but will be remembered most for his great sense of humor. He was happiest when he was outdoors. Some of the things he loved most were boating, camping, and Jimmy Buffet. Bob cherished the time he spent with family and friends.
He will be forever missed by his wife Jennifer (nee Arney) and their two children, Danielle (Kartik) Ramakrishnan and Christopher (fiancée Morgan Graff) Busbey; his two grandchildren, Ariya and Miles; twin brother James (Theresa) Busbey; niece Karen (Austin) Verbeck; and nephew Eric (Rachel) Busbey. He is further survived by his father and mother-in-law, Dean and Marilyn Arney; his brothers and sisters-in-law; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Honoring Bob’s wishes, a private family celebration of life will be held.
If desired, memorials in Bob’s name are appreciated to YMCA Camp MacLean, 31401 Durand Ave., Burlington, WI 53105.
