Robert ‘Bob’ Johnson
June 5, 1933 - July 7, 2023
Robert “Bob” Johnson, 90, of Waukesha, passed away on July 7, 2023, in Oconomowoc. He was born on June 5, 1933, in Waukesha. Bob was a dedicated firefighter, serving the City of Brookfield for 37 years. He became a lieutenant, a position he held for 30 years. Outside of his career, Bob found joy on his family farm for 90 years.
Bob is survived by his sister, Carol Hendricks; his sons Jeff (Cindy) and James (Kim); his daughter Jill Olson (James); his grandsons Chad (Angie), Eric, David, Cory (Abby), Alex and Michael; and his eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy. Bob will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his profession, his love for his family, and his deep connection to the land he called home. His legacy will live on in the memories of those who knew and loved him.