Robert ‘Bob’ Joseph Nabak
Robert “Bob” Joseph Nabak, 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Cherished husband of Mary (nee Howe) Nabak. Beloved dad of Davidjohn Brown and Lucas (Alexandra) Nabak. Proud grandpa of Alexis, Evanvaughn and Graciemae. Loving brother of Jerry (Bonnie) Nabak, Richard (Sharron) Nabak, Dennis (Debbie) Nabak, Mary Ann Etchells and Thomas (Brenda) Nabak. Bob will be missed by his good friend, Stanley, other friends and family members. Preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Carole Nabak.
Visitation Friday, October 7, at Holy Apostle Catholic Church, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, WI from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Mass at 11 a.m. Interment to follow.
Memorials to Holy Apostle Catholic Church appreciated.
Bob retired from UPS after 41 years of service. He was involved with Lionel Train Club.
Bob will be greatly missed.
