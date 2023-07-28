WAUKESHA
Robert ‘Bob’ Lawrence Day
Oct. 16, 1946 - July 26, 2023
Robert ‘Bob’ Lawrence Day of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in home hospice with his family at the age of 76. Bob was born on October 16, 1946, to Eugene T. and Ruth (Olsen) Day in Neptune, New Jersey. He grew up in New Jersey where his fondest memories were of the ocean, sailing his boat ‘The Rob Roy’ and enjoying the Jersey Shore.
In 1966, he traveled to Mason City, Iowa, to visit friends and ended up staying in the Midwest the rest of his life. He said the Midwestern people were the friendliest people anywhere and made him feel welcome from his first day. Bob graduated from Mankato State College in 1969 and began his career at the Speed Queen Company in Ripon. He worked in the laundry equipment business for the next 45 years.
Bob loved boating, fishing, golfing and in retirement took up pickleball where he made new friends. He and his wife Cathy loved to travel and visited more than 15 foreign countries and most of the United States, but his favorite was spending time with his wife and family.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Catherine ‘Cathy’ (Madden) Day; sons Brian, Kevin (Sonja) and Ryan; his nine grandchildren, Sean, Connor, Lukas, Logan, Maren, Stephanie, Aidan, Erik and Lillian; and his great-granddaughter Catherine. He is also survived by other family members and friends. His family will remember all the wonderful memories he made with them.
Visitation will take place on Friday, August 4, from 2 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 4 p.m. Private interment will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob’s name are appreciated to Waukesha Catholic (School System), to St. Mary’s Food Pantry, or the You Are Special Ministry.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.