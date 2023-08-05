Robert (Bob) Nelson Anderson
May 5, 1929 - July 29, 2023
Robert (Bob) Nelson Anderson, born on May 5, 1929, entered eternal life on July 29, 2023, at the age of 94. He was the son of the former Anna (Nelson) Anderson and Elmer Anderson.
He was raised and went to school in Manistique and had life long friends and family from the area. He moved to Milwaukee and then Brookfield, where he worked for 38 years at Golden Guernsey Dairy.
Eventually he owned his own business delivering to schools and grocery stores. He was also on the board of directors for the dairy. His employees claimed he was the kindest employer they ever had. When he retired, he drove school bus for the Elmbrook School District for 25 years until failing eyesight caused him to leave when he was in his 80s. He loved those kids!
Bob was an all-round outdoorsman, imparting that love to his family. He hunted, fished, camped, and loved the northwoods of upper Michigan. He was an avid golfer in the summer and downhill skier in the winter. Eventually he and his wife Jeanne bought a cabin on Indian Lake where he spent summers for the next 50 years. His other love was traveling in their RV around the USA. He was a great story teller and shared his adventures with his family. We will never forget the endless rides through the Hiawatha Forest, visits to little lakes, and picking blueberries.
Bob is survived by his sister Marie (Jerome) Halverson; his children Karen Poser and Mike (Cathy) Anderson; grandchildren Mathew and Keli Poser, Mark (Ashlynn) and Jennifer Anderson and Michelle (Jason) Koehn; great-grandchildren Ethan, Christopher, Patience, Makailah, Wyatt, Stetson, Marley, Nova, Arly, Eirleigh and Elliunn; and great-great-granddaughter Avery. Also, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Elmer Anderson; wife Jeanne; son-in-law Robert Poser; and his grandparents, Albin and Mary Anderson and Emil and Ellen Nelson (Nelson Shoe Store) of Manistique, Mich.
A very special thank you to the loving caregivers at Avalon Presbyterian Home of Waukesha and Brighton Hospice. Your devotion and kindness will never be forgotten. We have all been blessed by your love for “Bobby.”
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the Salvation Army, Alzheimer’s research, or Wildlife in Need.
Visitation will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Tuesday, August 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with a service to follow. Luncheon will be served.
Thank you to Harder Funeral Home and Wisconsin Memorial with their help in planning this celebration.
