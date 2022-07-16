Robert ‘Bob’ ‘Pap’ Roedl
Jan. 17, 1928 — June 17, 2022
The family of Robert “Bob” “Pap” Roedl are sad to announce the passing of their father on June 17, 2022, in Palm City, Florida at the age of 94. Robert was born to Fred Roedl and Alice Knutson Roedl on Jan. 17, 1928.
He is survived by his wife, Joean “Joey” Roedl 1948 to 2022, 74 years; sons Randall and wife Sandy Roedl of Wickenburg, AZ, Michael and wife Claudia Roedl of Scottsdale, AZ & Elm Grove; daughters Tracey Roedl of Palm City, FL, and Elizabeth “Bunny” Polansky of Portland, ME. He is further survived by grandchildren, Alison Roedl of Redlands, CA, Alexander Roedl of Jersey City, NJ, and Jessica Polansky of Portland, ME. And his first granddaughter, Sage Payberg Roedl, whom our family lost in 1992.
Bob experienced a full life, graduating from Waukesha High school in 1946. He later joined the Army National Guard with the 32nd Infantry Brigade and served at the Waukesha Armory. Early in his marriage he worked for Miller Brewing company, then followed by his lifelong career starting in 1957 at Century Fence Company, Waukesha, where he had several roles during his many years.
In his free time he loved fishing, golf, pheasant and deer hunting and cooking! He was a longtime member of the Optimist Club and Elks Club, enjoying giving back to the community. During his 94 years he can proudly say fast food never touched his lips. Most of the time you’d catch him with his signature cigar or pipe clenched between his teeth.
In the fall of 1960 on a deer hunting trip in northern Wisconsin he was accidentally shot and seriously injured by one of the hunting party. Thanks to the quick thinking of his friends and brand-new Cadillac he was rushed to the closest hospital in Ladysmith, where he spent several months recuperating. Bob even talked Sister Mary George into sneaking pizza and beer to him! He was faced with the possibility of never walking again, but thanks to the fortitude of his very pregnant wife with their youngest child and 3 children at home she made sure that wouldn’t happen! He was walking for the birth of their youngest child.
In 1983 after retirement they moved to Jupiter, Florida, where he managed a condominium complex putting his handyman knowledge to use. Followed by various positions to keep him busy; from driving friends and vacationers to and from the various Florida airports, being a ranger at Willoughby Golf Club and for years delivering muchneeded meals for “Meals on Wheels” where he befriended several people along his weekly route and many times bringing them something special.
He has spent his last couple of years in the care of The Palm City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Palm City, Fla., where he’d go down the hall and visit his bride, chat with the staff and residents, complain about the food and on several occasions try to make a run for it!
He was blessed with a wife who loved him through good and bad, 4 wonderful children and blessed with 4 beautiful grandchildren and friends from every walk of life.
God quietly took him during his sleep.