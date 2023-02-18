Robert ‘Bob’ Tegge Sr.
Oct. 23, 1951 — Feb. 4, 2023
Robert passed away comfortably on Saturday, February 4, 2023, surrounded by the love of his life, Molly and three boys, Bobby Jr., Erick and Anthony.
Bob was born in Waukesha to Gerald and Mary on October 23, 1951. He graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1970, and went on to receive an associate’s degree in auto body. Bob then joined the Navy in 1973, and a year later on December 14, 1974, married the love of his life, Molly. He worked at Alloy Products for 23 years, retiring in 2013. Bob enjoyed many things in his life from playing sports, riding motorcycles and being able to work on and fix just about anything you could imagine.
Bob had an incredible love for Erick Jr., Luella, Elin and Arlo, who all knew him as their Papa. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Bob was a wonderful person who had such an energy to him, he’d light up an entire room and those around him. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Gerald, and mother, Mary, as well as his brother Kenny and sister Mary.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Molly; his three sons and daughters-in-law, Bobby Jr. and Erika, Erick and Isabel, Anthony and Emma; and his grandchildren, Sabrena, Angie, Ava, Erick Jr., Luella, Elin and Arlo.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, February 25, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 1 p.m. until time of the memorial service at 3 p.m.
In remembrance of Bob’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to The Alzheimer’s Association.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.