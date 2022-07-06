Robert “Bob” Williams Sr.
Robert “Bob” Williams Sr. passed away on Thursday June 30, 2022, at the age of 67. Born in Waukesha to parents Warren and Gertrude Williams (nee Wolfe) on July 16, 1954. Proprietor of S/S Research, Inc. in Genesee, established in May 1977. He devoted many years to the surrounding community, working alongside law enforcement and first responders. He was a great contributor to his church and deemed an honorary firefighter of the North Prairie Fire Department. Bob loved classic cars, ATV riding, welding and Disney vacations with his family.
Bob is going to be deeply missed by his loving wife, Glenda; children Robert Jr. (Angela) Williams and Jennifer (Michael) Bachmann; and grandchildren Rachel, Warner and Walker. He is going to be missed by a host of relatives and friends.
His parents, Warren and Gertrude, precede him in death.
The visitation for Bob is going to be held on Sunday, July 10, from 1 p.m. until the start of services at 4 p.m. at First Congregational Church, W306-S5075 Church St., Mukwonago, WI 53149.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Disabled Veterans of America.
Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home is serving the family. You are welcome to call 262-542-6609 with any questions that you may have about the services.