STONE BANK
Robert Clarence Washburn (Bob)
Feb. 9, 1927 - March 8, 2022
Robert Clarence Washburn (Bob), 95, of Stone Bank, passed away on March 8, 2022, holding hands with his wife of 73 years, Ethelou, and surrounded by his five children.
Bob was born to parents Lester and Nevah Washburn on Feb. 9, 1927, in Lansing, Michigan. He graduated from Hartland High School, Class of 1945. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1945, and served in the Occupation and Reconstruction Force in Japan.
When he returned home after his service, he married his high school sweetheart, Ethelou Gunderson. Bob and Ethelou had five children, Jeffrey, James, John, Jerry, and Jill, 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Nevah, and also by his two sisters, Beverly and Jerilyn.
Bob became a rural route mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Nashotah, and then went into business starting Washburn’s Foods grocery store in Stone Bank. Later he worked for AquaChem, a seawater desalination company. He then worked for the State of Wisconsin as a food and dairy inspector. He was a long time member of the Stone Bank Volunteer Fire Department and both he and Ethelou served as EMTs for the department for nearly 30 years.
Bob was a proud World War II veteran, as well as an active and passionate humanitarian. He lived every day focussed on others. He lived with humility, generosity, respect, empathy, and most of all kindness, every day! His spirit was contagious and uplifting. He was a Day Maker and a great soul! To know him was to love him!
The family has entrusted Pagenkopf Funeral Home of Oconomowoc with the arrangements. Visitation and funeral services are scheduled for Friday, March 18, at 10 a.m. at Kettle Moraine United Presbyterian Church N66-W32690 Highway K, Hartland, WI 53029. Pastor Matt Lee will officiate.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.