Robert D. Kern, 96, passed away at his home in Wisconsin on November 8, 2022. He was the co-founder, with his wife Patricia, of Generac Corporation and The Kern Family Foundation.
Born in 1925 to the Rev. John D. and Irene Kern, Bob grew up in Osage, Iowa, where he developed a lifelong appreciation for small, rural communities.
Curious and imaginative and fascinated by how things work, he received his B.S. in mechanical engineering in 1947 from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, where he met his wife, Patricia. His advanced degrees, he once said, came at Waukesha Motor Company, designing engine generators for railway cars.
Deciding to go into business for himself, Bob designed a lightweight portable generator. With a small team, he set up manufacturing in a garage in Wales before building what became Generac’s headquarters in the Town of Genesee in 1965.
Tragedy struck in the summer of 1967 when the Generac plant burned to the ground. With volunteer community support and dedicated employees, Bob set up production in the company parking lot until a local farmer offered the use of his empty barns. Generac resumed product shipments within six days of the fire and rebuilt the 64,000-square-foot plant in a remarkable seven weeks. No one was laid off. “A company is not defined by its bricks and mortar,” he told the Generac team. “It is defined by its people.” By the time he retired in 2006 at the age of 81, Generac was the world’s largest producer of portable and stand-by generators.
In 1998, Bob and Pat created the Kern Family Foundation to empower young people to build lives of meaning and purpose. They challenged philanthropic norms and found ways to create the long-term impact required for a foundation to truly make a difference.
Bob and Pat were longstanding members of the First Baptist Church in Waukesha, where Bob once led the installation of a classic pipe organ, dismantling and moving it from a church in Lincoln, Nebraska. He had many eclectic interests, from classic cars to scientific instruments, architecture, astronomy, and small engine design. He was deeply interested in people and their life stories and kept track of the happenings in his hometown. The recipient of numerous patents, awards, and honorary degrees, he felt most honored by being named to the Alumni Hall of Fame at Osage High School.
“With dreams alone, we don’t get far,” he once said. “To turn dreams into reality takes faith, focus and perseverance.”
His wife of 69 years, Patricia, passed away in 2017. He is survived by three daughters, their families, his two sisters, nieces, and nephews.
A private service will be held by the family.
