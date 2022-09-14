BROOKFIELD
Robert David
May 23, 1923 - June 22, 2022
Robert David was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Mary (Nagy) David; brothers John (Blanche), Michael (Millie) and Josef David; and wives Mary L. (Cole) David (23 years) and Frances E. (Dick) David (46 years).
He was the loving father of Sandra M. David. Proud grandfather of Jessica M. Braun and Andrew D. (Jessica A.) Braun. Dear great-grandfather of Derrick J. Braun. Special friend to Lynn L. and Michael C. Worden and Christopher R. Hassold.
Robert served in World War II as an Army medic in the European Theatre with the 71st Platoon's Infantry Division in Patton’s 3rd Army. He was awarded seven medals including the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He was a Honor Flight attendee with his grandson as his guardian.
Robert had a successful 30-plus year career as a sales engineer for a Midwest steel company. In his free time he enjoyed sketching cartoons and events, spending time with his family, playing golf, traveling internationally and nationally. He enjoyed following the Packers, Brewers and Bucks. He was a UW Badger fan, closely following their football and basketball teams. Robert was an active member and volunteer in the churches he attended.
He will be missed by family and friends.