WAUKESHA
Robert Duvall Poser
On Sunday, November 6, 2022, Robert Duvall Poser of Waukesha passed away at the age of 72. He was the beloved husband of Karen, loving father of Matthew and Keli, proud grandfather of Ethan, Christopher, Makailah and Patience and great-grandfather to Avery.
He is further survived by brothers, H. Alan Poser and Dr. Timothy (Barbara) Poser, father-in-law Robert Anderson, and many nieces and nephews. Bob was the son of the late Harold and Catherine Poser.
Bob was a graduate of Brookfield Central High School and worked for many years as a radiology technician at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Elmbrook Hospital, Moreland Family Medicine, and retired from Orthopedic Associates of Wisconsin.
He loved the outdoors, especially his cabin in the UP, where he enjoyed boating and fishing. He was incredibly creative working in birch bark, driftwood furniture, natural wood and stained glass. His signature craft was an acorn. He had a talent for inventing solutions for repairs.
Bob lived to travel everywhere, especially in his RV. One of his joys was planning the next adventure to visit our national parks and scenic drives. His younger years found him traveling on his Harley especially with his son and attending Harley centennials.
He made us laugh. His subtle humor and numerous pranks reflected his good nature. He was a good man, loving, and proud of his family. We love him and will miss him greatly.
We would like to thank the many family and friends who offered their love and support during this difficult time, and we are so appreciative of the doctors and medical staff that devoted their kindness and expertise to Bob. We have been blessed to have you all in our lives.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association in Bob’s memory can be made. Planting a tree and feeding the birds would also suffice! Bob loved his birds and found endless joy in watching them.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. Additional information can be found at the Church and Chapel website, www.churchandchapel.com.