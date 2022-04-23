WAUKESHA
Robert E. Camara
July 10, 1945 — April 17, 2022
Robert E. Camara of Waukesha rose with Christ on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the age of 76. He was born in Fall River, Massachusetts, on July 10, 1945, the son of Charles and Delia (nee Leonce) Camara of Tiverton, Rhode Island. He served in the Navy aboard the USS Yancey. While in the service he met his wife Nancy and they married in 1968.
He worked as an electronics technician until becoming disabled in 1983. In spite of his traumatic injuries, he never lost his sense of humor and his love for life.
He fought through more near-death illnesses than a cat with nine lives.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 54 years, Nancy, and their children, Angela (Jeff) Tjugum of Okauchee and Scott (Jenell) Camara of Waukesha; his sister Joan Clark; and his brother Charles (Marie) Camara, both of Tiverton, Rhode Island. He is further survived by his loving grandchildren Aleena Tjugum, Maci Camara, Airman Coleman Tjugum and Brady Camara, step-grandchildren Connor, Corey, and Cheyenne Fuchs, and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
The family would like to thank the ACAP program, especially Carol Kay for teaching us there is life after disability and still opportunity for service to the community. Also thank you to Nathan and Compassionate Care Hospice for being with him until the end.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 29, from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Burial with graveside services and full military honors will be held at a later date, and for the family only at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
Memorials and Masses are appreciated. Memorials to ACAP, 121 Wisconsin Ave., #4924, Waukesha, WI 53186. Masses at St. Mary Catholic Church.
