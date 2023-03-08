PEWAUKEE
Robert E Thompson
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Edward Thompson, age 83, of Pewaukee. He peacefully passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. Bob was born on October 19, 1939, in West Allis, to Frieda (Zeisberger) and Edward Thompson.
Bob graduated from Pius X High School in 1959 and earned his business degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He served in the United States Marines before marrying his beloved wife, Kathleen D. Lacke, on September 14, 1968, at Holy Assumption in West Allis. Together they shared 54 years of marriage and raised four children: Kristen (Pat) Wells, Kari (Andrew) Young, Tracy (Jimmy) Kimbo, and Mike (Jennifer) Thompson. Bob was also blessed with 11 grandchildren, Mason, Sam and Eleri Wells, Cooper and Addison Young, Mckenna and Grayson Kimbo, and Katelin, Finley, Quinn, and Jack Thompson. He is also survived by his nephew Scott Dacey, his wife Jennifer, and their children Drew and Jack, and nephew Ross Dupuis.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Al Dupuis, and his niece Becky Dupuis.
Bob spent his entire career working in sales for Applied Industrial Technologies (formerly Mainline). He retired at 63 and filled the next chapter of his life with fun and adventure. Bob loved to travel the world, making his way to Kenya, Ireland, Alaska, Hawaii, Panama, Italy and Germany. He was a huge sports fan of any kind and as a season ticket holder for Wisconsin football, rarely missed a chance to cheer on the Badgers. Bob loved lake life and had homes on Green Lake and Pewaukee Lake for 50 years and you could regularly catch him taking Katie or a boat full of grandkids on rides to catch the sunset. He spent part of his retirement years in South Florida enjoying golf, cards, the beach, and martinis (white ones). If you ever played cards with Bob, you know he hated to lose and rarely did. He was often referred to as “the luckiest man on earth.”
But in truth, it was those of us who knew him that are lucky. He was the patriarch of a family full of love and kindness, and much of that is attributed to the way he lived his life. That is the legacy he leaves behind. We are grateful he is at peace but will miss our husband, father and beloved Papa every day.
We want to thank the staff at Heritage Memory Care for taking wonderful care of dad for the last 20 months and helping the family through this difficult transition.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8350 or visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com.