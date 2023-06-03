WAUKESHA
Robert J. ‘Bob’ Scrima
Feb. 8, 1941 - May 27, 2023
Robert J. “Bob” Scrima of Waukesha passed away peacefully on May 27, 2023, at the age of 82. Bob was born on February 8, 1941, to Louie and Rose Scrima.
He graduated from Catholic Memorial High School in 1959. Bob attended Marquette University and graduated in 1963 with a degree in engineering. For 25 years, he worked as a sales representative in the battery division for Johnson Controls, before opening up an Italian restaurant called, Scrima’s Victorian House, with his brother David Scrima. Bob retired in The Villages, Florida, where he enjoyed golfing, traveling, playing cards and cheering on the Packers.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathy (nee Hepting) Scrima; his son, Jeff Scrima; daughter, Debbie (Nick) Pfeffer; his four grandchildren, Taylor Scrima, Adriana Scrima, Louie Pfeffer and Jimmy Pfeffer; his siblings Nick Scrima, Nancy (Dave) Jarvis, Jimmy Scrima and David (Debi) Scrima; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and many close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louie and Rose Scrima; his son, Brian Scrima; and sister-in-law, Jackie Scrima.
Bob was a man of strong faith and will be deeply missed by family and friends.
A visitation to celebrate Bob’s life will take place on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. John Neumann Church, 2400 W. State Road 59, Waukesha, WI 53189. Mass to follow at 11:30 a.m.