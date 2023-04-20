CONCORD
Robert J. Dama
Sept. 28, 1926 - April 15, 2023
Robert J. Dama, 96, of Concord passed away peacefully on April 15, 2023, at home surrounded by his family and their beloved cat - Annie.
Robert Joseph Dama was born September 28, 1926, in Milwaukee, the son of Joseph and Daisy (Sanders) Dama. On February 7, 1948, he was united in marriages to Mildred E. Tesar at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Okauchee. They resided in Oconomowoc for many years where he worked and retired from Ethan Allen School for Boys in Wales. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Sullivan for 23 years.
Robert is a veteran of World War II, United States Marine Corps. He served with the 2nd Marine Division in the Pacific Theater from April 17, 1944, to July 18, 1946, with a rank of corporal.
Robert is survived by sons Daniel (Jane) Dama of Oconomowoc and Richard (Christine) Dama of Concord; grandchildren Wendy Stone, Nicole Dama, Ryan (Cassandra) Dama, Kimberly Dama, Joseph (Stacy) Dama, Jason Dama; great-grandchildren Katarina Stone, Sawyer and Wyatt Reimer, Kristalyn and Rylee Dama, Abigail and Alexis Tanner, Mackenzie and Hunter Dama; special nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mildred; sister Joan Millpointer and brother-in-law John Millpointer; one grandchild, Crystalyn Dama.
A private church service will be held at St. Mary’s Help of Christians Parish Catholic Church of Sullivan for immediate family. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to St. Mary’s Help of Christians Parish Catholic Church of Sullivan, AngelsGrace Hospice, or the charity of one’s choice.