PEWAUKEE/WATERTOWN
Robert J. Knoblauch
Oct. 22, 1949 - May 3, 2023
Robert J. Knoblauch, 73, of Watertown, formerly Pewaukee, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Marquardt Memorial Manor in Watertown. Bob was born October 22, 1949, in Milwaukee, the son of James and Geraldine (Jacobi) Knoblauch.
He was united in marriage with the love of his life, Karen Behnke, at St. Albert's Catholic Church in Menomonee Falls during the 1980s. Following Karen's mother’s passing, the couple took in her nephew John and raised him with much love.
Bob was a wonderful husband, father, and friend, and will be dearly missed by those he leaves behind.
Bob is survived his wife, Karen, and nephew, John Paul (Lori) Kolesar. Bob is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and by Karen’s parents.
No formal services are planned at this time.
The Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home of Watertown is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com.