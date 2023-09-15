WAUKESHA/EWEN, MICHIGAN
Robert J. Peters Jr.
Sept. 9, 1956 - Sept. 10, 2023
Robert J. “Rob” Peters Jr., 67, of Ewen, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
Rob was born in Waukesha on Sept. 9, 1956, to Robert J. Peters Sr. and Meta A. (Verdien) Peters.
After graduation at Waukesha South High School, he began his working career at Waukesha Pumps, and retired from Waukesha Engine in 2011.
On May 12, 1978, he married Jennifer Peters, his best friend and love of his life.
Rob enjoyed many passions including riding his Harley-Davidson back in the day, fishing, hunting and camping. He was hard-working, non-stop and took the utmost pride in everything he did, learning from his father.
Rob leaves behind his loving wife, Jennifer. Rob and Jenny began their life together in Pewaukee, and settled in Waukesha. Their only son, Cory, was born in 1989, and they spent the next 20 years raising their family and preparing for their eventual retirement. Their dream was fulfilled in 2011, when they relocated to the Upper Peninsula, in Ewen. Rob loved living in the peaceful solitude that he found in his own little slice of heaven.
He was most proud of his surviving son, Cory; his daughter-in-law, Danielle; and his little grandson, Teren. Cory and Rob spent their early days fishing, hunting, camping and trapshooting. Many laughs were had while playing games, including Sheepshead.
He was predeceased by his parents. Holding a special place in his heart were his dear canine companions, Angie, Scooter, Bell and his best hunting partner, Annie. Already missing Daddy’s loving care are Oakley and Pearl.
Rob was a past member of the Wisconsin House Outdoorsmen (WHO Club), and he enjoyed participating in various conservation, hunting and fishing clubs throughout the years. He is also remembered by the many friends made all throughout his life.
The family would like to thank all of the first responders, SONCO Ambulance, Ontonagon County Sheriff Department, Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital and the on-call flight for life. We find comfort knowing that Rob was an organ donor and thank the Michigan Gift of Life for their assistance.
Per Rob’s wishes, no memorial service will be held at this time. A gathering of remembrance may be planned at a later date for friends and family.
Any memorials may be directed to SONCO Ambulance, the Ewen Volunteer Fire Department, or the charity of one’s choice.
Jerald Rocco, owner and manager of Lakeside Memorial Chapel Inc, in Wakefield, Michigan, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send online condolences or to share a memory, please go to lakesidememorialchapel.com.