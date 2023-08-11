WAUKESHA
Robert Kenneth Stricker
Dec. 7, 1936 - Aug. 9, 2023
Robert Kenneth Stricker of Waukesha went to his heavenly home August 9, 2023, at the age of 86.
Robert was born on December 7, 1936, in Watertown, and was a lifelong resident of Wisconsin where Bob raised his family alongside Arlene, his beloved wife. Bob felt blessed to have his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren close by.
Bob was proceeded in death by his wife Arlene, whom he met at the tender age of 15. They were married at Trinity Lutheran Church and remained lifelong members.
Never one to sit, Bob loved staying busy and always had a “project” going and could often be found running to the hardware store! He loved maintaining his family home and working in his gardens. All of his grandchildren loved his raspberry patch and looked forward to bowls of them after school.
Bob also loved to travel with Arlene and did so every year. They spent time in Mexico and had many trips throughout the U.S. He particularly enjoyed winter on the beach in Florida every year.
Bob and Arlene also spent a lot of time at their “Little Red Cabin” on Lake Delton. Together, they enjoyed hosting their family and enjoying days filled with swimming, fishing and taking in the serenity.
Bob’s other hobbies included golf, fishing, boating, attending grandkids events, going to Westwood Fitness Center and, in particular, playing endless hands of gin with his grandkids. They may have all learned how to play poker at a very young age under his care!
We are most proud of his devoted care to our mother over the last six years of her life. No one could have done such a fine job under such difficult circumstances.
Bob has “never met a stranger.” Certainly, there are no truer words. Bigger than life, Bob called everyone a friend. Smiles, laughter and a kind heart drew all to him, not to mention the candy that he gifted everyone!
Over the last few years Bob truly gained a second family with the residents and staff of Towner Crest Memory Facility in Oconomowoc. Our family would like to lift up and honor every single person there who not only crossed his path but truly loved and enjoyed Bob to the fullest. His world was enriched by leaps and bounds under your care. We cannot even begin to express our gratitude to both Towner Crest and Allay Hospice care.
He is lovingly survived by his children Michael (Laurie) Stricker and Judith (Greg) Heichelbech; grandchildren Kimberly (Mike), Matt (Emma), Natalie, James and Jack (Maya); and great-grandchildren Alexandra, Gavin and Sophia.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 16, from 10 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. funeral service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1052 White Rock Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Please meet at the cemetery.
Memorials in Bob’s name are appreciated to Alzheimer’s Association Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter, 620 S. 76th St. #160, Milwaukee, WI 53214, in memory of his beloved wife, Arlene.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services