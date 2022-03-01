Robert L. ‘Bob’ Granzow
Oct. 6, 1930 - Feb. 12, 2022
Robert L. “Bob” Granzow passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice surrounded by his three daughters, Leanne Harmann, Janette L’Heureux and Amy Zellmer. Having been born on October 6, 1930, Bob was 91 years old.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine A. Granzow (Pintar) (2010); sister Vivienne; brother Wayne; his sons Jeffrey Granzow (2007) and Michael Granzow (2019); and grandson Joshua L’Heureux (2016).
He is further survived by his grandchildren Matthew Granzow (Christine), Andrew Harmann (Jessica), Jason Granzow (Talia), Erin Harmann, Timothy Granzow (Jennifer), Jacob Zellmer and Lauren L’Heureux. He was blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Ella, David, Logan, Liam, Michael, Callie and Luna, along with many nephews, nieces and their families.
Bob retired as a police officer from the Waukesha Police Department where he served his city for 15 years. Prior to that he was a lineman for Wisconsin Electric Power Company. Upon retirement from the police department, he and his wife Gerrie worked on Sanibel Island in Florida as the managers of Sanibel Siesta Condominiums for nine years. After officially retiring they relocated to Sun City West, Arizona, to enjoy their retirement years.
Bob enjoyed golf, fixing anything broken, and woodworking in the shop at Sun City West where he made many amazing mementos for his family. He enjoyed traveling with his wife prior to her passing and visited places like China, Tibet, Nova Scotia, Germany, the Panama Canal and many more.
His most important job was that of a father. He was an amazing dad who taught his children to always respect others, treat people how you want to be treated, and to never give up. He reminded us to always “drive careful and watch the railroad tracks.” His pranks and sense of humor always had us laughing.
He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched, be it family, friends or those he met briefly.
Dad, until we meet again, rest in peace.
A memorial visitation will be held on March 4 at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., with military honors. Private interment at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family will be included in a donation to AngelsGrace Hospice in memory of Robert L. Granzow.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.