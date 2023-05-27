WAUKESHA
Robert Lombardi
Aug. 31, 1935 — May 22, 2023
Robert Lombardi of Waukesha passed away peacefully on May 22, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. He was born August 31, 1935, in Waukesha, where he remained an active lifelong resident. Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carol (Christopherson) Lombardi, and three sons David (Roxanne), Greg (Diane) and Jim (Kris) Lombardi. He dearly loved and will be missed by his grandchildren Adam Haas (Amy), Dr. Sarah Lombardi MacLean (Dr. Colton MacLean), Angela Sowle (Josh), Elizabeth and Emily Lombardi, Jon (Julia) and Maggie Lombardi and great-grandchildren Lydia, Vinny and Isaac. He is further survived by his two sisters, Betty Tio and Sandra Wise, and many nieces, nephews and their families.
Bob was the son of LaVerne Kissling and Michael Lombardi. His brothers and sister preceding him in death were Stanley, Michael and Charles Lombardi and Nancy Geszvain.
Bob graduated from Waukesha High School in 1954 and was awarded a football scholarship to Marquette University. He was deployed and stationed in Korea serving the U.S. Army from 1958-60. He married his high school sweetheart Carol on December 7, 1957. Bob was employed at Alloy Products in Waukesha for 36 years as Director of Purchasing. He had the distinction of holding the longest consecutive Waukesha YMCA membership for 81 years. In 2014, he received the YMCA of Central Waukesha County Presidential Award. He was an exceptional athlete who earned many outstanding sports awards and recognitions during his lifetime.
On Friday, June 2, visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. A memorial service will follow on Saturday, June 3, starting at 10 a.m. Both visitation and memorial service will be held at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the YMCA Bob Lombardi Youth Scholarship Fund.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.