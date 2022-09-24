Robert M. Brown
April 24, 1953 — Sept. 19, 2022
Robert M. Brown, husband and father, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the age of 95.
Bob married his wife, Shirley, on her birthday, April 24, 1953. Both were born in Galesburg, Illinois. Bob was the son of Walter and Mabelle (Stogsdill) Brown. He had two brothers, Wendell (Evelyn) Brown and Dale (Irma) Brown, and four sisters Mildred Manen, Wanda (Arthur) Sargent, Geri Mitchell and Shirley (Lou) Huston.
Bob and Shirley had four sons R. Scott Brown, Kent (Barbara) Brown, Matthew (Barbara) Brown and Myles (Mary) Brown. Bob was the proud opa/grandpa of David, Ben, Delaney, Lucas and Kendall.
As Bob grew up in Illinois, he was always interested in art, design and writing. In his later years he also enjoyed flying, astronomy, golf and archeology. He is a veteran of WWII, having served in France and Germany, then returning for a year to become a pilot and serve again in Germany during the Cold War in Berlin. He was a member of VFW Post #7221, Mukwonago.
He was a member of the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets and is included in their anthology, Poetry Out of Wisconsin. He was also a member of the local Wonago Word Weavers. He was recognized by the Freedom Foundation at Valley Forge for his poem, “America, America” and his story “Do You Remember This Pilot” was published in the Kendall County Record in Illinois.
Professionally, Bob enjoyed interacting with people as he provided services in business design and architectural products.
As a member of the Masonic fraternity, Bob was a Past Master of Palmyra Lodge #68 and Laflin St. James Lodge #247 Mukwonago. He was a 32nd Degree MSA in the Scottish Rite.
Memberships also included the Royal Order of Scotland, Charleroi, Pa.
Bob was grateful to be able to attend the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight on August 11, 2012. He enjoyed visiting the memorials in Washington, sharing war stories with fellow veterans and receiving letters of gratitude from family and friends as part of mail call.
Services will be held at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St., Mukwonago, WI 53149. Visitation will be on Sept. 25 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with service to follow. Private interment in Wataga, Ill.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.