HARTLAND
Robert M. Klawitter
Aug. 22, 1950 — Jan. 5, 2023
Robert M. Klawitter of Hartland passed away January 5, 2023, at the age of 72.
Robert was born in Ripon on August 22, 1950, to Martin and Doris (Schmidling) Klawitter. He grew up in Milwaukee and moved to Hartland in 1977 where he raised his family.
Robert was born with a good work ethic, which started as an apprentice at Mueller Color Plate and transitioned into being the owner of American Green Landscape Center for 49 years. He was an avid bowler, dart-ball player, and enjoyed coaching his sons in sports activities.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Martin Klawitter.
He is survived by his mother, Doris Klawitter; wife, Sandy (Stockfish) Klawitter; and sister, Rose (Glen) Walloch. Robert is further survived by his children, Chris Klawitter and Doug (Michele) Klawitter; grandchildren, Amelia, Andrew and Noah; as well as nephews, niece, many friends and family.
The funeral service for Bob will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 13, at Divine Redeemer, 31385 Hill Road, Hartland, with Pastor Seth Flick officiating. Family and friends are invited to visit directly at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee.
The family would like to thank the physicians, nurses and staff at both Froedtert Hospital and Aurora Summit Hospital, especially Dr. Mohammed, as well as Courtney from Aurora at Home.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.