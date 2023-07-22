PEWAUKEE
Robert M. Miller
Feb. 16, 1948 - July 18, 2023
Robert M. Miller passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the age of 75 near their home in Pewaukee surrounded by family and his wonderful care team at The Waters after battling his diseases for too long.
Beloved husband to Kathleen (Rutowski) Miller of 51 years; loving father of Jennifer (m. Joseph), Kristen (m. Michael) and Benjamin (m. Barbie) and loving brother to Lance (m. Eileen). He is survived by his grandchildren Matthew, Danica, Taryn, Breanna, Haley, Madeline, Jackson and Savannah, as well as his niece Kelly and nephew Timothy. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Crystal (Welch) Miller.
Bob was born in Milwaukee, where he grew up as the treasured youngest son; fostering his love of baseball, golf, biking, bowling, catching butterflies and traveling with his family. After attending UW-Stevens Point, where he met and married the love of his life, Kathy, he began work at Briggs & Stratton in Wauwatosa and stayed there his entire career as a valued, caring and personable personnel director. He started with that company out of college alongside his father Earl, before passing the torch to see his own son Ben work there in their engineering department. Bob lived his life with passion for the outdoors including his college degree in Natural Resource Management, enjoying time bird watching, hiking and gardening when he wasn't on the golf course. He also began his military career in the ROTC program at UW Stevens Point and stayed on in the Army Reserves for 25 years when he retired as Major Robert Miller.
Everyone who knew him connected instantly with his infectious smile and warm heart, drawn to his gentle nature. He was incredibly devoted to Kathy, their children, home and friends over the years and shared many of his gifts with them. He will be missed beyond measure yet welcomed into heaven by the many ancestors before him.
There will be a private visitation and funeral per his request.
Schramka Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit www.schramkafuneralhome.com.