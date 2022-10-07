EAGLE
Robert P. Hentges
April 22, 1935 - Oct. 4, 2022
Robert P. Hentges, 87, of Eagle, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice Center in Oconomowoc.
“As you teach, do not grow weary of doing good, for at the proper time you will reap a harvest.”
Galatians 6:9
Bob was born on April 22, 1935, in Chicago, Ill. The son of Peter and Agnes (Bendle) Hentges, Bob graduated from St. George High School in Evanston, Ill. After high school, he faithfully served his country in the United States Army out of Fort Carson, Colorado. After his service, Bob received his bachelor’s degree from Marquette University and continued to pursue a lifelong career in education.
On November 30, 1963, Bob was united in marriage to Monica Beauchamp in Milwaukee. The Lord blessed their union with six children, Steve, Jill, Dan, Tim, Bruce and Debbie, all of whom Bob and Monica lovingly guided with faith, encouragement and an appreciation for family.
Bob was a dedicated teacher at Custer High School in Milwaukee where he taught history and coached track and field and football for more than 20 years. He was passionate about making a difference in the lives of his students both in the classroom and on the athletic field. Bob truly exemplified a gift for teaching the important lessons of history while positively affecting the confident impact his students and athletes could have on the future.
Bob retired in the early 1990s and spent his golden years traveling with Monica and enjoying his family. He was very active and especially liked to ski and play golf, sports he happily taught and participated in with his children for decades. Being a faithful, family man, Bob was truly happiest when surrounded by those he loved. He will be remembered for his warmth and kind personality and love of sports.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Monica of Eagle; his six loving children, Steve (Fran) Hentges of Eagle, Jill (Rich) Fernicola of Mclean, Va., Dan Hentges and his fiancé Shelly Hacka of Waukesha, Tim Hentges of Delafield, Bruce (Karrie) Hentges of Waukesha, and Deborah Hentges of Denver, Colo.; and his eight grandchildren, Steven Hentges, Jacob and Ryan Fernicola, Jacob and Maia Hentges, and Hunter, Jessie and Owen Hentges. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, family relatives, and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his aunt and uncle, Bill and Estelle Byrne.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 8, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Eagle. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. Bob will be laid to rest with full military honors in St. Theresa Catholic Cemetery immediately following the Mass. Guests are welcome to attend the Mass and burial; lunch will then be served in St. Theresa’s Fellowship Hall.
Memorials in Bob’s honor may be made to AngelsGrace Hospice of Oconomowoc. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to AngelsGrace for the loving care they provided their beloved husband and father who they know is now reaping the harvest of being a loyal and faithful servant of God.
St. Theresa Catholic Church is located at 136 W. Waukesha Road, Eagle, WI 53119. Fr. Dennis Ackeret will officiate the Mass.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.