WAUKESHA
Robert Pagel
April 10, 1934 - July 23, 2022
Robert Pagel passed away July 23, 2022, in Waukesha. He was 88 years old.
Bob was born on April 10, 1934, in Reedsburg, Wis., to Rudolph and Anna (Weise) Pagel. He attended Reedsburg school and later graduated from Waukesha High School. He joined the Army from 1954-57. He went on to have three children, Robert Pagel Jr. of Sarasota, Fla., Deanna (Randy) Merryfield of Viborg, S.D., and Tammy Pagel (Steve Schmidt) of Horicon.
He married June in 1978. Together they lived in Waukesha. Bob worked at R.T.E for 30 years and went on to work for Walmart.
Bob liked to spend time playing cards with local friends in and around Waukesha. He also enjoyed gardening, collecting coins, but he mostly enjoyed doing things with his sister Beverly, his best friend. He will be greatly missed.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Tammy; sisters Beverly Pagel of Mukwonago and Charlotte (Allen)Greenwald of Rome, Wis.; and six grandchildren Jason, Sarah, Tabitha, James, Mike and Jill. He has five great-grandchildren, Dash, Sammie, Ali, Holly and Josh.
He was preceded in death by June, DeAnna and Robert Jr.; two brothers and two sisters; and many more family and friends.
Memorial services will be at Christ Lutheran Church and burial will be at a later time.