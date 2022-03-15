WAUKESHA
Robert R. Kraklow
Nov. 11, 1933 - March 12, 2022
Robert R. Kraklow of Waukesha died on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born in Milwaukee on November 11, 1933, the son of Roy and Helen (nee Majchrzak) Kraklow.
He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and earned his master’s in education from UW-Milwaukee. From 1957 to 1959 he served in the United States Army. On April 8, 1961, he married the former Joanne Kaminski at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Middleton. Robert was an educator in the Milwaukee Public Schools and finished his career as vice principal. He was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Waukesha and was currently a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. He was also a member of the American Legion D.J. Martin Post #8.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 60 years, Joanne, and their children, Kenneth Kraklow, Thomas J (Donna) Kraklow, DDS, Dr. William (Sandy) Kraklow, and Karolyn (Adam) Speckman. He is further survived by his grandchildren Emily, Robert, Evelyn, Helen, and Oliver Kraklow, Matthew (Genny) Speckman, Peter, Jack, and Catherine Speckman, and great-granddaughter Tressa Speckman. He will also be missed by his brother James (Janet) Kraklow, brother-in-law John (Sandy) Kaminski, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 18, from 3 p.m. until the 5 p.m. funeral Mass at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 Highway 59, Waukesha, WI 53189. Graveside services will be held for the family only at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
If desired, memorials are appreciated to ARC (formerly the Association for Retarded Citizens).
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.