Robert R. ‘Nails’ Nettesheim
April 7, 1934 — March 29, 2023
Nails passed away Wednesday, the 29th of March, in the presence of his loving family.
He was a lifelong resident of Waukesha County, with a short stay in Adams County to pursue a lifelong dream of “lake living” with his wife of 64 years, Val Ray (nee Thompson). He was proud to serve his country in the United States Army as a Specialist 3 during the Korean War. All who knew Nails knew him as a selfless, loving, family man with deep faith in Jesus Christ, and an iron strong will that earned him the nick name of Nails — as in “tough as nails.” His greatest enjoyments in life were spending time with his family, celebrating the accomplishments of his children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, woodworking and watching the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers.
He has been preceded in death by his son, Mark Nettesheim, his parents Ralph and Mabel Nettesheim, sister Doris and other family members and many great friends. He is survived by his wife, Val Ray of Waukesha; his children and their spouses: Dori and Tom Loomis (Oconomowoc), Mike and Camie (Grauer) Nettesheim (North Prairie), Mitch and Laura (Haley) Nettesheim (Lafayette, IN), Denise “DeeDee” and Kurt Landherr (Waukesha), and Marshall “Joe” and Michelle (Doescher) Nettesheim (Eagle). He is also survived by his grandchildren Ryan (Rachel) Loomis, Chad (Conny) Loomis, Shannon (Phil) Klar, Allison (James) Kane, Colleen (James) Wolbert, Cari (Alex) Chase, Wayne Nettesheim, Chase Nettesheim, Emily (Logan) Jester, Alesia Nettesheim, Jessica Nettesheim, Cara (Joe) Grilli, Katie (Connor) Schaller, Madyson Nettesheim, Molly Nettesheim and 26 greatgrandchildren. He is further survived by his brothers Don Nettesheim (Raleigh, NC), Dick (Sue) Nettesheim (Waukesha), Brother Gerald Nettesheim (Notre Dame, IN), his sister Dolores Swanson (Pewaukee), his inlaws Bernadine Thompson, Susan (Bob) Webb, and Ray (Bette) Von Gunten Jr.
A memorial gathering for Robert will take place on Friday, April 14, at St. William Catholic Church (444 N. Moreland Blvd. Waukesha, WI 53188) from 9-11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. At the conclusion of Mass, military honors will take place under the covered porch in front of the church. Following the military honors, we will make our way to Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery where Robert will be laid to rest.
Those unable to physically attend the funeral for Nails can do so virtually by clicking the link at the bottom of his obituary on the funeral home’s website shortly before Mass begins at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in memory of Robert to St. William Catholic Church of Waukesha, or AngelsGrace Hospice of Oconomowoc. Thank you from the Robert Nettesheim family.
